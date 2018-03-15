Projo Issues Apology After GoLocal Story Exposes Sexist Social Media Posts By Patinkin
Thursday, March 15, 2018
To our readers:
A story Wednesday on the website golocalprov brought to light several posts on a Journal writer’s personal Instagram account that used offensive language and showed both poor taste and poor judgment.
I want to apologize, on behalf of The Providence Journal, for these unacceptable posts, which do not reflect our opinions or values. They were not in the tradition of The Journal, which is to hold our work to the highest standards, wherever it is published.
“Within the walls of The Providence Journal we value respect for others and our journalism standards as a sacred trust between our readers and our community,” Janet Hasson, The Journal’s publisher, said Wednesday. “Any Journal employee who does not uphold that standard will face serious consequences.”
I’ve spoken with the writer, who has expressed concern and understanding that the posts were offensive, quickly removed them, and assured me that no more of a similar nature will be posted. We are dealing with the situation on a personnel level.
Alan Rosenberg, Executive Editor
Posts referencing "bitches," "hoes," -- and even Harvey Weinstein -- by Providence Journal Columnist Mark Patinkin on his Instagram page have been decried by female leaders in Rhode Island.
Patinkin, under the moniker "Swagless Dad," calls himself a single dad, "Heinz slut," and has amassed over 45,000 followers -- and lists on his Instagram profile his professional role as a Providence Journal columnist.
"I thought a robe or two might make good holiday gifts but Harvey Weinstein fucked that one up for me," wrote Patinkin in one "Swagless Dad" post.
"People be saying dads can't have swag...yeah how you like me now, bitches," wrote Patinkin in another.
Kelly Nevins with The Women's Fund of RI called out the language used by Patinkin.
"Of course, the content is obscene and demeaning to women, particularly those who have bravely stepped forward to share their stories of sexual harassment. The person who posted obviously has total disregard for why sexual harassment is a problem and continues to be pervasive in our culture," said Nevins. "That he is using his professional media role to share these posts shows that he feels threatened by the changing mindset on this topic and is hoping to find like-minded individuals to support him in keeping the status quo. What a shame."
READ THE REST OF THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE
Related Slideshow: Mark Patinkin Social Media Posts
Editor's Note: Patinkin has since deleted the following Instagram posts to his "Swagless Dad" account, following an inquiry by GoLocalProv.
