Monday, August 14, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Donald Trump

Three days after the events, President Donald Trump called out the white supremacists involved in the Charlottesville, Virgina attack in a speech on Monday. Trump vowed that “justice will be delivered” to those who caused the violent attacks. Trump announced that his Justice Department has opened a civil rights probe into the car attack that killed one person. 

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America,” said Trump.

Trump’s comments come after he received criticism for his initial statement over the weekend.

On Saturday, after the riots and murder by a white supremacist who intentionally crashed his automobile into pedestrians, President Donald Trump refused to call out the white supremacists and Nazis by name. 

Trump has been widely criticized by many national GOP leaders for his failure to name the KKK and Nazis involved. Rhode Island GOP Chair Brandon Bell refused to comment on the three-day delay by Trump. 

 

