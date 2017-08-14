video: VIDEO: President Trump Vows “Justice Will be Delivered” in Charlottesville Attack
Monday, August 14, 2017
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America,” said Trump.
Trump’s comments come after he received criticism for his initial statement over the weekend.
On Saturday, after the riots and murder by a white supremacist who intentionally crashed his automobile into pedestrians, President Donald Trump refused to call out the white supremacists and Nazis by name.
Trump has been widely criticized by many national GOP leaders for his failure to name the KKK and Nazis involved. Rhode Island GOP Chair Brandon Bell refused to comment on the three-day delay by Trump.
Tweets of Charlottesville
President Donald Trump
We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017
Hillary Clinton
Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017
Governor McAuliffe
There's no place in Virginia for hatred & bigotry. People who've come to VA today to hurt others are not patriots, they are cowards. Go home pic.twitter.com/HRESFfFAxN— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 12, 2017
David Duke
Attempting to blame me, as a peaceful attendee of this rally, for the violence against us today, shows how feared I am by these traitors.— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 13, 2017
Governor Raimondo
My father fought against Nazism in WWII. The white supremacist rally in VA is not America. All Americans should stand in opposition to hate.— Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 12, 2017
The surest way to defeat #UniteTheRight bigots is to stand up against discrimination & prejudice in all its forms & strive for true equality— Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) August 12, 2017
Melania Trump
Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017
Senator McConnell
The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions.— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017
Min. Leader Pelosi
As we mourn the victims of this act of terror, we must vow to defeat bigotry, racism & hatred. #Charlottesville https://t.co/SkOP1lYAyq pic.twitter.com/QujSXD7YNl— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 12, 2017
Senator Sanders
No, Mr. President. This is a provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism and hatred and create violence. Call it out for what it is. https://t.co/WibPqkLsLa— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017
