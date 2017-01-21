Welcome! Login | Register
 

PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI While Hundreds of Thousands Rally in DC to “Preserve Rights”—PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI and Hundreds of…

NEW: Iverson’s Double-Double Leads URI Past Duquesne 90-69—NEW: Iverson's Double-Double Leads URI Past Duquesne 90-69

NEW: 12 Turnovers Costs PC Against #1 Villanova, Friars Fall 78-68—NEW: 12 Turnovers Costs PC Against #1 Villanova,…

Narragansett Beer Distances Itself From Lovecraft’s Racist Views—Narragansett Beer Distances Itself From Lovecraft's Racist Views

Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration Day—Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration…

The 20 Biggest Wins In Patriots History—The 20 Biggest Wins In Patriots History

State of the State Address & Budget Proposal: This Week at the State House—State of the State Address & Budget Proposal:…

Spieth’s 33 Points Not Enough as Brown Falls to Yale 75-74 in Thriller—Spieth's 33 Points Not Enough as Brown Falls…

WATCH: Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address—WATCH: Donald Trump's Inaugural Address

ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Red Light Camera—ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Red Light Camera

 
 

PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI While Hundreds of Thousands Rally in DC to “Preserve Rights”

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Photos by Richard McCaffrey

 

Nothing may demonstrate the growing political polarization in America than the past two days; Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump and the juxtaposition to Saturday’s rallies against the new President.

At the Rhode Island State House an estimated 6,000 turned out to rally against Trump and policies he has expressed during the campaign.

Organizers who sparked the events in Providence, Washington, D.C. and many cities across the country are now estimating that protestors totaled in excess of 3 million - ironically the same margin that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by in the November election.

 

PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI Against Trump - Jan 2017

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!