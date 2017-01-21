PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI While Hundreds of Thousands Rally in DC to “Preserve Rights”

Nothing may demonstrate the growing political polarization in America than the past two days; Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump and the juxtaposition to Saturday’s rallies against the new President.

At the Rhode Island State House an estimated 6,000 turned out to rally against Trump and policies he has expressed during the campaign.

Organizers who sparked the events in Providence, Washington, D.C. and many cities across the country are now estimating that protestors totaled in excess of 3 million - ironically the same margin that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by in the November election.

PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI Against Trump - Jan 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.