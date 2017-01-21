PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI While Hundreds of Thousands Rally in DC to “Preserve Rights”
Saturday, January 21, 2017
At the Rhode Island State House an estimated 6,000 turned out to rally against Trump and policies he has expressed during the campaign.
Organizers who sparked the events in Providence, Washington, D.C. and many cities across the country are now estimating that protestors totaled in excess of 3 million - ironically the same margin that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by in the November election.
PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI Against Trump - Jan 2017
