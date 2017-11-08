Penthouse to Reopen, City of Providence Overruled by RI Business Regulation
The recently, removed Chair of the Board of Licenses Juan Pichardo, said the decision by Providence officials was political. GoLocal unveiled the clubs stripper poles and entertainment which received city approval for operation just a couple of months ago. SEE VIDEO OF THE CLUB HERE
Reaction to DBR Decision
After the decision, Kazeem Adediran, Floor Manager of the Penthouse tells GoLocal, "We didn't even go after the entertainment license. At the end of the day, we knew what last week [at the Board of License] was and what the agenda was, we knew we had a sure-fire bet for the [reinstatement of the] liquor license."
"After going to the DBR and hearing what the judge had to say -- which was basically, what are you even doing here -- I'm just happy and relieved she wasn't bought out and was doing her job and by the letter of the law. We didn't break any law or do anything wrong," said Adediran.
Club Reopening
"I don't know exactly when we're reopening. We can't have a live DJ -- and like we told the board last week, we're willing not to have the dancers anymore. We know that's not what the neighborhood wants. But [the City of Providence and Public Safety Chief] saying we're doing damage to the community, there's been no fights, no arguments. They're just trying to shame us. I'm excited for our supporters that we're reopening. They're educated. They know what we're about," said Adediran.
