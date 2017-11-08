Penthouse to Reopen, City of Providence Overruled by RI Business Regulation

The Penthouse will reopen -- the East Side Club on the block between South Main and South Water Streets is located in one of the most historic neighborhoods in America -- after the RI Department of Business Regulation (DBR) overturned an earlier decision of the Providence Board of License.

The recently, removed Chair of the Board of Licenses Juan Pichardo, said the decision by Providence officials was political. GoLocal unveiled the clubs stripper poles and entertainment which received city approval for operation just a couple of months ago. SEE VIDEO OF THE CLUB HERE

Reaction to DBR Decision

After the decision, Kazeem Adediran, Floor Manager of the Penthouse tells GoLocal, "We didn't even go after the entertainment license. At the end of the day, we knew what last week [at the Board of License] was and what the agenda was, we knew we had a sure-fire bet for the [reinstatement of the] liquor license."

"After going to the DBR and hearing what the judge had to say -- which was basically, what are you even doing here -- I'm just happy and relieved she wasn't bought out and was doing her job and by the letter of the law. We didn't break any law or do anything wrong," said Adediran.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner was less pleased with the State's decision. Steve Pare tweeted, "Penthouse reopening by order of DBR is outrageous This club has shown a total disregard for public safety and decision is dangerous SMP." Pare has not attended any of the Board of Licenses hearings. The city can appeal the DBR decision to Superior Court, but has given no indication that they will continue to pursue the closure order.

Club Reopening

"I don't know exactly when we're reopening. We can't have a live DJ -- and like we told the board last week, we're willing not to have the dancers anymore. We know that's not what the neighborhood wants. But [the City of Providence and Public Safety Chief] saying we're doing damage to the community, there's been no fights, no arguments. They're just trying to shame us. I'm excited for our supporters that we're reopening. They're educated. They know what we're about," said Adediran.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.