Pell, Block and Magaziner’s Campaigns Owe More than $5 Million

Three of the biggest names in political campaigns in recent Rhode Island history owe millions and in some cases, the debts are years old.

They are Clay Pell’s campaign for Governor, Ken Block’s campaigns for Governor, and sitting General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who combined owe their respective candidates in excess of $5 million.

Breaking Down the Debts

The biggest debtor is Pell, who lost in the Democratic primary in 2014 finishing third to winner and now-Governor Gina Raimondo, and second place Angel Tavares.

Pell’s campaign owes him $3,504,704.

Magaziner’s campaign owes the candidate $701,500. Magaziner’s role as custodian of state funds is having the "responsibility for the safe and prudent management of the State’s finances,” according to his website.

He refused to respond to a number of questions about his campaign debt.

Rhode Island campaign finance laws allow candidates to loan their campaigns money without limitation and the practice is not unusual.

“The distinction between a loan and a gift is not a huge one under the law. If you loan your campaign money it just means that it can eventually be repaid by the campaign if you can fundraise. The bigger problem is the system that lets candidates self-fund, whether by a loan or a donation,” said John Marion of Rhode Island Common Cause.

“That falls at the feet of the U.S. Supreme Court and it's decision in Buckley v. Valeo which decided in the 1970s that money is speech. The result is that wealthy candidates have a built-in advantage in running for office in the United States. Rhode Island likely could not ban the practice of providing your own campaign with a loan, and it certainly cannot ban the practice of donating to your own campaign,” added Marion.

In part, it is used to show the public, potential donors and their opponents they are committed to the race. In early stages, it creates cash flow for campaigns.

This election cycle, a number of prominent potential candidates have already lent their campaigns six-figure loans. Potential GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Bob Flanders has lent his campaign $100,000 and potential Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Trillo also loaned his campaign $100,000.

“Being able to self-finance a campaign is free speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment. [The] question is moot. It is not constitutional to attempt to limit a candidate’s ability to self-finance his or her own campaign,” said Ken Block, former Moderate Party and GOP candidate for Governor.

Block’s campaign has an outstanding loan of $1 million. There is no tax advantage for wealthy candidates. IRS prohibits them from writing of the campaign loans as a loss.

“In a different reality, I do believe that a system of publicly financed campaigns would free up ridiculous amounts of time for candidates and officeholders who have to spend far too much time raising money. Of course, any political fundraising carries a risk of the impression of a quid pro quo, if not an actual quid pro quo. But – this is the system that we have, and it is currently locked in by laws that Rhode Island has no ability to change on its own,” added Block.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

