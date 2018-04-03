Pawtucket Ordered to Remediate Asbestos Found at City Hall by RI Department of Health

The City of Pawtucket has been ordered to put forth a remediation plan in response to asbestos found at Pawtucket City Hall by state inspectors.

And while the city said it is moving forward to comply, a critic of the administration is questioning why a complaint had to be filed to prompt action -- and how the city can afford to address infrastructure issues at a time it is trying to move to the Pawtucket Red Sox to a new publicly backed stadium at the former Apex site.

On March 20, Barbara Morin, Principal Health Toxicologist with the Department of Health wrote the following to Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien.

“In response to a complaint, industrial hygienists from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), Center for Healthy Homes and Environment (CHHE), conducted an inspection of the fourth floor of the Pawtucket City Hall on March 14, 2018. The inspectors reported that ceiling tiles are extremely saturated and stained and that tarps are being used to funnel water leaking through the roof in the tower area into a recycling bin,” wrote Morin.

READ: See Full Letter from RI Department of Health BELOW

“They also observed areas were the ceiling tiles are missing, exposing pipes that are covered with asbestos pipe wrap. Due to the water damage, the pipe wrap has become friable. Note that friable asbestos can crumble or become a powder that can be inhaled by building occupants,” continued Morin.

The letter then went on to instruct the Mayor’s office to contact a chief compliance manager by April 13 with the city’s “plans for addressing this issue.”

Critic, Administration Respond

Pawtucket resident “Riley” Farinelli said that she had outstanding questions pertaining to why the issue has not been addressed until now.

“Last year, I contacted [Mayor Grebien and the city] about the air in the City Hall building. My concerns were met with silence. I let them know that I always have breathing issues after leaving that building and felt someone should take a look to see why,” said Farinelli. “Visiting that building 2-3 times a month and noticing that my breathing was affected, I could only imagine what the people that work here are feeling.”

“So with the continued silence and many people reaching out to me about how they have breathing issues in this building, we formed a volunteer group to test the 4th floor. We took samples and had those samples tested at a DOH approved lab. When our testing came back positive for lead and asbestos, DOH jumped in,” continued Farinelli. “DOH Inspected the City Hall 4th floor and confirmed it is a health issue. The report came back as friable Asbestos meaning it is crumbling from that 4th floor.

"We have a closed fire station in Pawtucket because that building isn't safe, we have schools that are in deplorable conditions. Our team has also got information that the schools have not passed fire code and calls about this have gone unanswered. [Grebien] seems to want to spend our money on the PawSox but letting our city building fall apart. If all our buildings were brought up to health and safety standards, our city would bankrupt," said Farinelli. "The taxpayers voted in 2016 to spend over $5 million on that tower and nothing has moved forward."

The City acknowledged in a response on March 23 that they are working to address the issue.

“The health and well-being of our employees and constituents of the City of Pawtucket is our highest priority,” wrote William Viera, the Acting Department of Public Works Director. “Addressing this potential risk has been authorized for immediate remediation. We have contacted qualified abatement contractors to provide a plan to remedy the asbestos situation.”

