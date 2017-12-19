Pawtucket Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Selling Methamphetamine
Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Christopher Bergeron, 46, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on September 22, 2017, to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
He was arrested on May 4, 2017, after Warwick Police seized 15 grams of methamphetamine from Bergeron’s car and Pawtucket Police seized 121 grams of methamphetamine during a court authorized search of his residence.
At sentencing, U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith also ordered Bergeron to serve 4 years supervised release upon completion of his term of incarceration.
The statutorily required minimum sentence of 5 years imposed by the Court is greater than the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines imprisonment range in this matter of 41-51 months. The government recommended the Court impose a sentence of 60 months of incarceration.
The Investigation
Bergeron’s drug trafficking activities came to the attention of law enforcement during an unrelated investigation into the methamphetamine trafficking activities of Jon Cascella, 49, of Warwick.
A federal court jury recently convicted Cascella on four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count each of possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm arm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Cascella is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith on March 2, 2018.
Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016
Violent
Providence v RI v US
Assaults
Providence v RI v US
Burglary
Providence v RI v US
Rape
Providence v RI v US
Robbery
Providence v RI v US
Violent Crimes
Providence v RI v US
Auto Thefts
Providence v RI v US
