PawSox Funding Deal Passes Senate Finance Committee
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is a strong advocate for the public financing scheme which would provide approximately $40 million in public financing to the PawSox ownership group.
A GoLocalProv.com Benchmark Poll was conducted by Socialsphere -- founded by John Della Volpe, the Director of Polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.
Della Volpe said that in the case of the proposed bonding for the stadium only 28 percent support the proposal and 67% oppose.
The question asked, “Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?” Since the poll was conducted in October, the proposal's cost has increased to $83 million.
"Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?"
Approve........................................... 28%
Reject.............................................. 67%
Don't know........................................4%
See all poll results below.
The legislation now goes to the full State Senate for consideration.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- PawSox Deal Looks Dead for 2017, Mattiello Raises Concerns
- I Will Vote Against Current PawSox Deal: Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan
- Sen. Sheehan Discusses the Need for a New PawSox Deal on GoLocal LIVE
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Supporting PawSox Gentrification Efforts is Not Progressive
- Sasse Says RI Commerce Failed to Properly Review PawSox Deal
- PawSox Deal is in Chaos
- PawSox to Host Annual Open House & BallYard Sale at McCoy Stadium
- Facing Overwhelming Public Opposition for PawSox Deal, What is Next for Owners
- On LIVE Thursday: Festival Ballet, Kinch on PawSox, and Dem’s McNamara & Much More
- Kinch Says PawSox Deal is a Threat to Pawtucket’s Finances
- Top Union Leader Warns Time Is Running Out for a PawSox Deal
- Lucchino Says PawSox Have Identified Attleboro Site As Alternative to Apex Location in Pawtucket
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan: New PawSox Proposal Still Falls Short of Public’s Approval
- “PawSox Will End Up on Ballot, or Leave,” Says Former Pawtucket City Councilman Kinch
- Grebien Sounds the Alarm on PawSox on GoLocal LIVE
- EDITORIAL: The PawSox Stadium Solution
- Legislation Regarding New PawSox Stadium to be Heard Tuesday
- PawSox Claim Potential New Stadium Must Be Pushed Back to 2021 at Earliest
- Tuesday on LIVE: Singer Gilman & Kinch on New PawSox Deal
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan: PawSox Deal Breaker
- New PawSox Deal: Cost Spikes to $85M — 16% Increase UPDATED
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Mathieu - Vote Them Out of Office if They Approve New PawSox Deal
- RI Senate Candidate Keith Opposes PawSox Stadium Deal