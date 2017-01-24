video: Chaos at Unveiling of Paolino’s Homelessness Project at St. Joseph Hospital

Former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino met strong community opposition at his official announcement of his purchase of St. Joseph Hospital on Tuesday, when he unveiled his plans to house the homeless, as well as service agencies, under one roof.

Paolino, who was joined by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, was shouted down multiple times as was Elorza when they addressed the crowd - with Raimondo opting not to take the podium — and community and elected leaders took to the microphone to voice their frustrations

“It’s not that we don’t have compassion, but we don’t want to be the dumping ground,” said State Senator Harold Metts of Paolino’s announcement.

Former City Council candidate Gerard Catala was one of the community organizers who addressed the crowd of roughly 200, which was comprised of social service agencies — and community members opposed to the plan.

“I don’t know what they’re doing, but we need to remember in [2018], when it’s time to elect new officials,” said Catala.

Community Support, Opposition

Paolino acknowledged the crowd in attendance on Tuesday, pledging to work with the community.

“This is a work in progress — it will take time and flexibility,” said Paolino, of his plan to address affordable housing and the issue of chronic homelessness in the community. “This is not a shelter. Crossroads is not coming here.”

Lisa Scorpio, a community organizer who ran for the General Assembly, said that she “fully supports” Paolino’s plan.

“I think he’ll do a good job. He’s always loved Providence,” said Scorpio, who spoke to opponents' calls to put a facility in downtown Providence instead. “I don’t think it should go downtown. Downtown should be a business area. This is all about making Rhode Island better.”

Paolino is facing strong opposition from Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris, who issued the following statement on Tuesday.

“Although I want the St. Joseph’s campus to become more fully utilized, I am not in agreement with or in support of the proposal that has been presented today because it lacks input from the residents of this community. Large scale redevelopment demands a process that is inclusive of the community in which it will have the biggest impact. A project of this scale should happen with the host community rather than to the host community," said Harris. "The Southside and Elmwood neighborhoods have shouldered more than their fair share of support to vulnerable populations. We aren’t being asked to take on more of it; we’re being told that we don’t have a choice."

