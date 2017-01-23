Paolino Buys St. Joseph Hospital - Looks to Provide Solution for the Homeless

GoLocalProv.com has learned that Providence business leader Joe Paolino is purchasing the St. Joseph Hospital building on Broad Street from healthcare giant CharterCARE for an undisclosed amount.

Tax records for the City of Providence show that the facility has an assessed value of $52.5 million and a replacement value of nearly $118 million. A formal announcement is slated for Tuesday morning along with Governor Gina Raimondo and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

About the Move - and Hospital

According to sources close to the transaction, Paolino is purchasing the building for use as housing for the homeless, with a special focus on military veterans.

Paolino, the former Mayor of Providence, served as the U.S. Ambassador to Malta. He was selected GoLocalProv’s Man of the Year for 2016 for his leadership in addressing the issue of homelessness in downtown Providence. (Navyn Salem, who founded Edesia, was the 2016 GoLocal Woman of the Year).

The hospital structure was built in 1960 and has more than 245,000 square feet of living space.

The legacy of St. Joseph Hospital on Broad Street goes back to the late nineteenth century.

“St. Joseph Hospital first opened its doors to the 'poor and suffering sick of Rhode Island' on April 6, 1892 under the auspices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence,” according to the history of the facility. "[It] was the old Harris Estate along Broad Street between Peace and Plenty Streets in an area then considered one of the wealthiest and most fashionable neighborhoods in Providence. St. Joseph Hospital became the eighth hospital in the United States to be run by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, a religious community then based in Philadelphia.”

Rhode Island’s Homelessness

Paolino has emerged as one of Rhode Island’s top corporate civic leaders, as he has been working with stakeholders to address solutions to complex issues in Providence, including panhandling, homelessness and veterans' needs.

According to the federal government, Rhode Island has among the lowest percentage of unsheltered homeless residents in the country. The 2016 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department has Rhode Island having under 1,200 homeless "unsheltered" — at a rate of just 3.2 percent.

Those HUD numbers are widely criticized as undercounting the problem. “Since October of 2015, OSDRI has helped 191 literally homeless veterans get into their own permanent housing and assisted another 102 veterans who were on the verge of eviction keep their housing. Additionally, OSDRI houses 88 veterans and their families in its own supportive housing located across the state. Twenty of those individuals having been placed in the housing this year after finding themselves literally homeless,” reported Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, a veterans homelessness group.

