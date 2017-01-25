Cianci’s Life and Legacy to be Honored by Family, Friends at Memorial Mass

Family, friends and the Foundation named in Buddy Cianci’s honor will be celebrating the former Mayor’s life this weekend.

Dr. Brad Turchetta, Cianci’s nephew and Chairman of Board of Directors of the Cianci Educational Foundation, has announced plans for a Memorial Mass to honor the one-year passing of the former Mayor on Sunday, January 29, at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence at 1 p.m.

The Mass will be open to the public.

Former Cianci Chief of Staff Artin Coloian told GoLocal, “I cannot believe he has been gone for a year, probably because I see his accomplishments everyday. We all miss him very much and needless to say our world was so much more interesting with him in it.”

Father Bernard Healey will officiate the Mass. Father Healey is a long time friend and priest to the extended Cianci family.

Remembering Cianci

“It is hard to believe is has been a year since Uncle Buddy passed,” said Turchetta. "The past year has been full of many occasions of remembrance of what Buddy meant to Rhode Island. We hope that this Mass will offer a time for people to reflect and help us continue to carry on Buddy's Legacy through the foundation many years to come.”

Cianci was laid to rest a year ago, but his impact on Providence, Rhode Island and beyond will live forever.

Cianci was bigger than life. His supporters loved him and his detractors were unrelenting. For some, their contention with Cianci eventually transformed, as in the case of former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino, who was one such rival turned friend.

As Paolino recounted in his eulogy at Cianci’s funeral, “When Buddy came back in 1990, his campaign slogan was "He Never Stopped Caring About Providence." Buddy. We hope that you are looking down today with pride, knowing that we, Providence, will never stop caring about you.”

“I miss my pal Buddy Cianci,” said Paolino in an interview on Wednesday. “The legacy is we see all of his amazing accomplishments across the city everyday as a reminder.”

Cianci’s career was marked by tremendous successes and devastating failures. He won six elections for Mayor of Providence, but twice lost the Mayor's office due to felony convictions and was beaten by J. Joseph Garrahy when he ran for Governor. He is the subject of plays, books, and always rumored to be a movie.

The family and close friends will also participate in a private gathering following the Mass to share memories.

