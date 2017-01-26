video: “F—K Trump” Sign Back at AS220: Providence Charter School Pleads for Removal

RINI Chief Operating Officer Keith Oliveira sat down with GoLocal on Wednesday, to talk about his continued efforts to have the sign removed — and why.

“What have we come to as a society when students can’t come to school without having to look at profanity right out their classroom window? [This is] profanity by an adult person directly at kids,” said Oliveira on Wednesday when the sign reappeared.

“When did that become acceptable? This not about protected speech,” said Oliveira. “This is about common courtesy and decency. All we’re asking for is some common courtesy.”

As GoLocal reported on Monday, Oliveira had taken to social media to make an appeal for people to contact AS220 to ask them to have the sign taken down — which AS220 distanced itself from, disavowing any responsibility for the actions -- or free speech -- of its tenants:

AS220 Communications Director Dave Dvorchak confirmed at 4 p.m. that the sign was down, but that the AS220 organization was not responsible.

“AS220 did not ask the tenant to take it down, they must have done it on their own," said Dvorchak. "We're just the landlord."

According to AS220’s website, the Washington Street building was purchased in 2008 for artist work-and live space, expanding from its main location on Empire Street.

Meanwhile, RINI’s “Middle College Charter High School” opened across the street in 2011 to “educate the next generation of nurses with a focus on health technology, public health, and home-based care.”

“We are the first public charter high school in the U.S. focused on nursing and health care and the first middle college in the State of RI. We currently serve students from 19 school districts,” the website states.

And according to the website, 100% of RINI students are working toward a Baccalaureate Degree, and 87% meet federal income guidelines for free or reduced lunch.

“Do you think this would happen in say Barrington? Parents wouldn’t stand for it,” said Oliveira. “Why should our students be treated any differently?”

