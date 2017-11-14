Official Obituary: Joseph Santos

Read the official obituary of Joseph Santos, the man killed in the Providence Police shooting on I-95:

Joseph J. Santos, 32, of Providence, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 9th in Providence.



Joseph was born to the late Vivian J. Santos and the late Charles C. Bevis. He leaves two children, Joseph Abate-Walsh of North Andover, MA and Julianna Tessier of Florida; three brothers, John Santos of New Hampshire, Lucas Tiberio of Cumberland and Tyler Hayward of Holden, MA; two sisters, Jeniffer Santos of Providence and Justine Santos of Worcester, MA; and longtime friend Christopher McDonald. Joseph also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Joseph was a construction worker who worked alongside his younger brother Lucas for the last several years. Joseph was often described as a gentle giant with his large 6 foot 6 inch and 230 pound frame and with a personality and heart to match. He was outgoing and charismatic and was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed tremendously by many.



Visitation will be held Thursday, 4-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private.





