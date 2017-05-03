New York Man Arrested With Nearly 50 Pounds of Marijuana on Rt 95 in Hopkinton
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Huilin Wu, 37, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver; and possession with intent to deliver more than five kilograms of marijuana.
The Incident
Corporal Lawens Fevrier said troopers stopped Wu for a traffic violation on Interstate 95 North, between Exits 1 and 2, about 12:30 p.m. yesterday. During a search of the minivan he was driving, troopers found 48 pounds of marijuana sealed in 43 separate vacuum-sealed bags stored inside laundry bags. Each bag of marijuana contained between 545 and 570 grams. Troopers also seized $498 cash.
Fevrier said Wu was heading from New York to Quincy, MA, at the time of his arrest, Corporal Fevrier said. Wu was held overnight at the Adult Correctional Institutions. He was arraigned on Wednesday in Fourth District Court and ordered held without bail, pending further court action.
