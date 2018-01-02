Winter Storm Watch: Up to 7 Inches of Snow Possible in RI on Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Rhode Island beginning Wednesday night, January 3 and extending through Thursday, January 4.

According to the service, up to seven inches of snow is possible in Rhode Island with a 100% chance of snow on Thursday.

The service says that snow is likely to start after 3 a.m. on Wednesday night and end around 1 a.m. on Thursday night.

“A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts,” says the service.

See the Winter Storm Watch Below:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

309 AM EST Tue Jan 2, 2018

MAZ007-013>021-RIZ001>008-021615-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.A.0001.180104T0600Z-180105T0600Z/

Eastern Essex MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Southern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood,

Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,

Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield,

Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick,

West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport,

and New Shoreham

309 AM EST Tue Jan 2, 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches are possible.

* WHERE...Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts except for Cape

Cod and the Islands.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are

possible as well as blowing and drifting snowfall.

