NEW: Winter Storm Watch Issued for RI Starting Wednesday, Up to 11 Inches of Snow Possible

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Rhode Island beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21 and extending through Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m.

The service projects that Providence could get as much as 11 inches of snow in some areas.

"A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts," said the service.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

327 PM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ003>007-010>021-026-RIZ001>004-006-007-200330-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.A.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Franklin MA-

Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-Western Essex MA-

Eastern Essex MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Southern Plymouth MA-Northern Middlesex MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Greenfield, Orange, Barre, Fitchburg,

Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Amherst, Northampton,

Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge,

Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River,

New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence,

Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick,

Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

327 PM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern,

northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and

northern and southern Rhode Island. This includes the cities and

surrounding suburbs of Boston, Providence, Hartford, Springfield

and Worcester.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Heavy

wet snow combined with gusty northeast winds may result in down

tree branches and limbs with possible power outages. Snow heavy

at times may yield significant reductions in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

