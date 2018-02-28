NEW: “White Supremacy” Claims Lead to RI Brewer Canceling Booked Event

Sean Larkin of Revival Brewing Company took to Facebook on Wednesday to cancel an event booked by America's Future Foundation (AFF) -- claiming that the group's ties to "white supremacy" were the reason why -- and AFF is fighting back.

AFF, which recently started a chapter in Rhode Island, states that "Since 1995, America’s Future Foundation has been the premier nationwide network of liberty-minded young leaders, providing unique opportunities to learn the ideas of liberty and develop the skills necessary to articulate them."

An AFF networking event was scheduled at Revival for Wednesday night -- before Larkin posted the following on Facebook:

URGENT - THIS EVENT IS NOT HAPPENING.

A networking event was booked at our place without our knowledge of their political motives. It was booked with our tasting room manager. Their motives and affiliation to white supremacy were hidden and concealed, only to be discovered by good folks on the internet.

Thanks to the folks that have alerted us to this matter and rest assured Revival stands for equality and diversity.

This is my statement.

Racism will not be tolerated or endorsed in any way shape or form by myself or anyone in my company.

The End.

Larkin showed the following picture of an Instagram post by someone called "Mamapocalpyse" below his post (BELOW).

"We have every intention with going forward with the event -- it might not be at Revival, but this is an example of the progressive left at work trying to shut down free speech," said AFF Board Member Larry Gillheeney. "We work very hard to make sure our events are inclusive of everybody, to discuss the big issues facing the state."

When asked why people were calling AFF racist, Larkin responded with the following:

"I have [no] idea, I'm more worried about people damaging my business and the lively hood of my employees implicating that we support an organization that is loosely tied to this thought," said Larkin.

Related Slideshow: Legacy of Racism in New England

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.