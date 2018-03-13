NEW: Weather Channel’s Knabb: More Snow Expected Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

Dr. Rick Knabb with The Weather Channel joined GoLocalProv News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to provide an update on Winter Storm Skylar on Tuesday afternoon.

Knabb said that more snow can be expected through Wednesday in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He also explained the "snow band" phenomenon, as to why some areas are experiencing higher snowfall amounts in close proximity to those with less.

Looking ahead, Knabb also said there is potential for storm activity next week -- but that it is too early to say anything definitive right now.



Related Slideshow: 25 Winter Weather Tips-2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.