NEW: Victim in Providence Shooting Identified, Listed in Serious Condition
Monday, January 09, 2017
The following statement was issued at 4:30 p.m.
Read: Shooting in Downtown Providence
Statement by Providence Police
Today, January 9th at approximately 12:00 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of South Water Street/Memorial Blvd for a report of a shooting.
After a description was aired of the suspect vehicle, police pursued the vehicle until it was stopped near Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, near Route 95. Two occupants of the vehicle were taken into police custody for questioning and have not been charged at this time.
The victim is identified as Matthew DePina, age 22, of Pawtucket. DePina is in serious condition at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.
