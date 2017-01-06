NEW: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Providence on Saturday

More snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in Providence for Saturday with as much as eight inches of snow possible.

According to the service, there is an 80% chance of snow starting after 11 a.m. with as much as eight inches possible during the day.

There is a 60% chance of snow on Saturday night before 10 p.m. with one to three inches of snow possible.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA

432 AM EST FRI JAN 6 2017

WINDHAM CT-CENTRAL MIDDLESEX MA-WESTERN ESSEX MA-EASTERN ESSEX MA-

SOUTHERN WORCESTER MA-WESTERN NORFOLK MA-SOUTHEAST MIDDLESEX MA-

SUFFOLK MA-EASTERN NORFOLK MA-NORTHERN BRISTOL MA-

WESTERN PLYMOUTH MA-NORTHWEST PROVIDENCE RI-

SOUTHEAST PROVIDENCE RI-WESTERN KENT RI-EASTERN KENT RI-

BRISTOL RI-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...PUTNAM...WILLIMANTIC...FRAMINGHAM...

LOWELL...LAWRENCE...GLOUCESTER...MILFORD...WORCESTER...

FOXBOROUGH...NORWOOD...CAMBRIDGE...BOSTON...QUINCY...TAUNTON...

BROCKTON...FOSTER...SMITHFIELD...PROVIDENCE...COVENTRY...

WEST GREENWICH...EAST GREENWICH...WARWICK...WEST WARWICK...

BRISTOL

432 AM EST FRI JAN 6 2017

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAUNTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM

WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT.

* LOCATIONS...EASTERN CONNECTICUT...ALL OF RHODE ISLAND AND

EASTERN MASSACHUSETTS.

* HAZARD TYPES...ACCUMULATING SNOW.

* ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 4 TO 8 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE.

* TIMING...SNOW DEVELOPS SATURDAY MORNING AND THEN OVERSPREADS THE

ENTIRE REGION DURING SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THE STEADIEST AND

HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

THEN TAPERING OFF OVERNIGHT.

* IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLICK.

SNOW MAY BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES WITH VISIBILITY SEVERELY REDUCED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. BE PREPARED TO MODIFY

TRAVEL PLANS SHOULD WINTER WEATHER DEVELOP.

