NEW: Up to 6 Inches of Snow Expected to Hit RI on Saturday

The first snowstorm of the season is set to hit Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service says that there is a100% chance of snow on Saturday with up to six inches possible starting after 9 a.m.

“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” said the service in their advisory.

Read the Winter Weather Advisory Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

341 AM EST Fri Dec 8 2017

CTZ002>004-MAZ002>021-026-RIZ001>007-081700-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WW.Y.0018.171209T0900Z-171210T1200Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-

Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-

Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA-

Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Southern Plymouth MA-Northern Middlesex MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Barre,

Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester,

Chesterfield, Blandford, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston,

Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol,

Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

341 AM EST Fri Dec 8 2017

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. There is also

a low probability for a few places in the central hills of

Massachusetts and Rhode Island to see isolated 7 or 8 inch

amounts.

* WHERE...Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts away from

the Cape and Islands.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. Highest snow

accumulations should occur Saturday morning into the evening

hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Related Slideshow: 25 Winter Weather Tips-2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.