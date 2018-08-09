NEW: UNAP Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against RI Hospital

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) filed unfair labor practice charges against Rhode Island Hospital on Thursday.

In the charges, UNAP claims that Rhode Island Hospital was “implementing unilateral changes to a number of workplace conditions that are subject to collective bargaining.”

"After the recent work action and lockout ended, Lifespan unlawfully instituted unilateral and punitive changes to employee terms and conditions of employment and deliberately targeted members of the collective bargaining unit who freely exercised their protected right to strike. These aggressive, retaliatory measures were adopted as a means to threaten and intimidate union members and Lifespan management should be embarrassed by its boorish behavior," said UNAP general counsel Chris Callaci.

The charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

The Charges

According to their press release, UNAP contends that Lifespan initiated illegal call-off procedures when it prevented a number of union members from returning to work immediately after the lockout ended on July 27, at 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, the hospital denied at least one vacation request of a Local 5098 bargaining team member who has been an outspoken critic of Lifespan's policies.

A similar request for vacation was approved for at least one other employee who has not been part of the negotiating process.

