Trinity Rep's Joe Wilson, Jr. is heading to Broadway as Denzel Washington's understudy in The Iceman Cometh.

Playbill announced Thursday that "the complete cast is now set for the upcoming revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, starring Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington."

Wilson, Jr. made the announcement on Facebook early Friday morning.

"My friends... I have accepted an incredible opportunity. I will be understudying Denzel Washington as Hickey, as well the role of Joe Mott in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway directed by George Wolfe this Spring. Thanks so much to my family at Trinity Repertory Company for all the love and support as I embark upon this new adventure," wrote Wilson.

Wilson was most recently Scrooge in Trinity's production of "A Christmas Carol."

GoLocal recognized Wilson as one of "16 Who Made a Difference in RI in 2016."

"In 2016, racial tensions heated up at Trinity Rep when members of the Brown University theater community criticized Trinity Rep for racial implications of casting decisions in its production of Oklahoma! as well as recent plays.

Trinity responded with a statement, which can be found here — but it was resident artist Joe Wilson, Jr., who had been with company for 11 seasons, who stepped in to explain the theater’s choices, and create a greater dialogue surrounding the issues raised.

Wilson, who has appeared both on-and-off Broadway, took to YouTube to urge theatergoers to take an active role in productions."

This is Mr. Wilson’s 12th season with the company.

Trinity Rep: In 12 seasons, plays include: The Mountaintop; Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage; Oklahoma! (IRNE Award, 2017); The Hunchback of Seville, Julius Caesar, Melancholy Play: a chamber musical, Middletown, Ivanov, Intimate Apparel, The Grapes of Wrath, King Lear, House & Garden, Boeing-Boeing, Clybourne Park, Camelot, Yellow-man, Cabaret, The Odd Couple, A Raisin in the Sun, A Christmas Carol, Paris by Night, All The King’s Men, The Fantasticks, Cherry Orchard, Topdog/Underdog (IRNE Award), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (IRNE Award), Hamlet. Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar. Off Broadway: Little Ham and Josephine’s Song. Regional: Huntington, Penumbra, North Shore, Music Theatre, Alliance, McCarter, Syracuse Stage, Guthrie, Ordway Music Theatre, Children’s Theatre, Company, New Rep, and American Players.

