NEW: One of RI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Arrested in Ohio

The Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force announced that it was notified Wednesday that the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (VFTF) located and arrested James Joseph, age 28, in Toledo, Ohio.

Joseph was wanted by the Providence Police Department in regards to a February 25, 2016 robbery and shooting which took place at 570 Douglas Avenue. He was wanted on charges of first degree robbery, conspiracy and 3 counts of felony assault in relation to the incident.

About the Ohio Arrest

According to the Providence Police, the VFTF began looking for Joseph in March 2016 and investigated numerous leads and executed several search warrants during the course of this fugitive investigation. The investigation eventually led police to an address in Toledo, Ohio where Joseph was currently residing.

This case was investigated by the Providence Police, Rhode Island State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the members of the RI Violent Fugitive Task Force in coordination with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist List - Dec, 2015

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.