NEW: Teen Stabbed at Kennedy Plaza in Providence, Suspects in Custody

Thursday, January 18, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

A teenage girl was stabbed at Kennedy Plaza on Thursday. Photo: GoLocalProv

A teenage girl was stabbed at Kennedy Plaza in Providence on Thursday.

The Providence Police tweeted the incident early Thursday:

A 15-yr-old female was stabbed in the leg at Kennedy Plaza around 5pm. She was taken to Hasbro and is in stable condition. Three female juveniles are in custody; two were apprehended outside of Prov Place Mall. Dets. investigating. Follow us for updates.

The stabbing comes on the heels of the shooting at the Providence Place Mall on Monday afternoon. 

 

