NEW: Teen Stabbed at Kennedy Plaza in Providence, Suspects in Custody
Thursday, January 18, 2018
The Providence Police tweeted the incident early Thursday:
A 15-yr-old female was stabbed in the leg at Kennedy Plaza around 5pm. She was taken to Hasbro and is in stable condition. Three female juveniles are in custody; two were apprehended outside of Prov Place Mall. Dets. investigating. Follow us for updates.
The stabbing comes on the heels of the shooting at the Providence Place Mall on Monday afternoon.
