video: NEW: Suspect in Federal Hill Dolce Villa Robbery Arrested

A Providence man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of Federal Hill's Dolce Villa in January.

Brandon James, 22, was arrested at 20 Job Street in Providence and is charged with first-degree robbery by Providence Police.

Police made the arrest after an investigation into the suspect shown in a surveillance video. An arrest warrant was issued and James was arrested on February 1.

The incident saw two men rob a hotel employee at knife point, taking cash in envelopes between $500 and $1000 at the front desk.

The incident prompted the Federal Hill Commerce Association to call an emergency meeting.

Related Slideshow: Violence on Federal Hill: A Chronological History

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.