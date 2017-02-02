video: NEW: Suspect in Federal Hill Dolce Villa Robbery Arrested

Brandon James, 22, was arrested at 20 Job Street in Providence and is charged with first-degree robbery by Providence Police.

Police made the arrest after an investigation into the suspect shown in a surveillance video. An arrest warrant was issued and James was arrested on February 1.

The incident saw two men rob a hotel employee at knife point, taking cash in envelopes between $500 and $1000 at the front desk.

The incident prompted the Federal Hill Commerce Association to call an emergency meeting.

