NEW: Negotiations End, Strike at RI Hospital Set to Begin at 3 p.m.

The strike at Rhode Island Hospital is on after negotiations between the United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) and Lifespan management ended for the day.

The strike will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday.

"This is a difficult day for all of us. Every member who walks the picket line understands what's at stake for themselves, their families and their patients. Lifespan is a broken system where wealthy executives make millions and front-line caregivers are ordered to do more with less, and until that changes, patient care will continue to be adversely impacted," said Frank Sims, RN, UNAP Local 5098 President.

No further negotiations have been scheduled at this time.

Morning Negotiations

Monday morning’s meeting was ordered by the Federal mediator.

According to UNAP’s press release, hospital management announced a deadline of 11:00 a.m. for any agreement to be reached to avoid a strike.

The deadline has come and gone without a response from management to the union's last offer, which was sent at approximately 9:15 a.m.

With no response from the hospital, negotiations have concluded for the day.

RI Dept. of Health, RI Hospital Consent Agreement - June 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.