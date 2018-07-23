NEW: Negotiations End, Strike at RI Hospital Set to Begin at 3 p.m.
Monday, July 23, 2018
The strike will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday.
"This is a difficult day for all of us. Every member who walks the picket line understands what's at stake for themselves, their families and their patients. Lifespan is a broken system where wealthy executives make millions and front-line caregivers are ordered to do more with less, and until that changes, patient care will continue to be adversely impacted," said Frank Sims, RN, UNAP Local 5098 President.
No further negotiations have been scheduled at this time.
Morning Negotiations
Monday morning’s meeting was ordered by the Federal mediator.
According to UNAP’s press release, hospital management announced a deadline of 11:00 a.m. for any agreement to be reached to avoid a strike.
The deadline has come and gone without a response from management to the union's last offer, which was sent at approximately 9:15 a.m.
With no response from the hospital, negotiations have concluded for the day.
RI Dept. of Health, RI Hospital Consent Agreement - June 2018
Related Articles
- RI Hospital Nurses and Technicians Reject Contract Offer From Lifespan
- RI Hospitals With the Highest Complication Rates
- NEW: RI Hospital Nurses Ratify New Three Year Contract with Lifespan
- RI Hospital Earns National Award For Excellence in Cancer Care
- RI Hospitality Names Award Winners
- See the List: RI Hospitals and Surgeons with Highest Complication Rates
- NEW: RI Hospital Says Nurse Picket Thursday Will Not Interrupt Services
- Women & Infants Becomes First RI Hospital with Leapfrog Distinction
- NEW: NIH Awards RI Hospital $5.8 Million to Support Cancer Research Program
- Researchers at RI Hospital Discover Trend Among Veterans Fatally Overdosing
- RI Hospitals: How Big and How Much Revenue
- RI Hospital Awarded $5.8 Million Grant for Skeletal Health
- RI Dept. of Health Puts Patient Care Strategy in Place for RI Hospital Strike
- UNAP Issues Statement Following Lawsuit Filed in St. Joseph’s Pension Collapse
- UNAP to Picket Outside of Rhode Island Hospital
- UNAP Members Vote Down Lifespan Contract Offer at RI Hospital—Will Issue 10 Day Strike Notice
- UNAP Members Issue 10 Day Strike Notice to RI Hospital
- Unknown and unappreciated? CCRI’s quest for the “big time”
- UNAP’s Callaci: Union Lawsuit Prompted Action on Saving Memorial Jobs