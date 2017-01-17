NEW: State Rep Blasts Being “Sabotaged” by Granahan on WPRO

Democratic State Representative Deb Ruggiero is saying she was “sabotaged” on WPRO last week, while filling in on the Tara Granahan Show — only to have Granahan call in when she interviewed Governor Raimondo.

“I hosted on WPRO for two days. Look, I used to be a Boston broadcaster. I spent ten years on air,” said Ruggiero, of filling in the 6-9 P.M. time slot for two days last week, which is usually the Tara Granahan Show. “I had on Senator Whitehouse, we talked about the Senate confirmation hearings, I had [State Senator] Josh Miller on to talk about marijuana legalization, [Speaker] Mattiello on the car tax, Rep. Serpa on UHIP.”

Ruggiero was the first talk show host at WPRO to interview Raimondo (who has been on news with Gene Valicenti) after John DePetro left, as the station was the subject of a boycott by Democratic officials while he was on air.

Issue with Call-In

Ruggiero said she took issue when she had Raimondo on — and Granahan called in.

“When the Governor came on, I wanted to break a couple of stories,” said Ruggiero, of the interview that took place on Thursday. “I knew about the two-year free college proposal, and her plan to increase the minimum wage.”

“So it’s strange that someone off-the-air would push their way back on, and then take credit for ‘interviewing the Governor,” said Ruggiero. “That was my leverage and equity with getting the Governor on. WPRO would have had those stories first, but [Granahan] sabotaged it.”

“Look, it is what it is. I know the work that I did for two days,” said Ruggiero. “Let her take credit for the interview if she wants.”

Ruggiero said that Granahan pressed Raimondo on the UHIP problems.

“It was good to hear Republicans talk about UHIP, talk about the social services that Rhode Islanders need,” said Ruggiero. “Maybe the UHIP debacle is an eye opener. Maybe this year we won’t see major cuts to social service programs.”

