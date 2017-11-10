NEW: State Police Cruiser Thief Arrested in Cumberland

The Rhode Island State Police have arrested Donald Morgan in Cumberland.

Morgan is the suspect involved in the theft of a State Police cruiser on Thursday morning.

He was arrested in Cumberland by members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force. He is being held overnight pending arraignment on Saturday.

According to State Police, details of the arrest will be announced at a news conference on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rhode Island State Police Headquarters.

