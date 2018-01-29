NEW: Siedle in Talks to Buy Property in RI in Anticipation of AG Run

Former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyer and Forbes columnist Edward “Ted” Siedle, the biggest whistleblower in SEC history who is in line to receive a $50 million-plus payout, has contacted a realtor about purchasing property in Rhode Island -- ahead of what is anticipated to be a run for Attorney General.

In an interview with GoLocalProv, Siedle spoke about looking to buy in Rhode Island, what he thinks about the PawSox deal -- and sports gambling to fill the budget shortfall -- as well as people who might consider him a "carpetbagger" for coming in from out of state.

"Carpetbaggers come from out of state to make money. Look at what the Attorney General makes. I'm not in this to make money," said Siedle, who in 2013 wrote "License to Steal" after his investigation of then-General Treasurer Gina Raimondo's pension reform.

"Even if I were a carpetbagger, would you rather be looted by someone locally like your Governor or Treasurer?" said Siedle. "Or would you rather have a carpetbagger watchdog -- a carpetbagger whistleblower?"

"Clearly the initial issue that has brought me into focus in Rhode Island is the pension issue," said Siedle. "I think the last AG who had a major impact in investments was Eliot Spitzer -- since that time, no AG has taken the initiative to follow in his footsteps. If any of the fifty AGs were to, it would have a huge impact not just in one state but across the country."

PawSox, Gaming and More

"If I run, I'd have things to say about crime, immigration, and any of the issues facing the AG's office," said Siedle, who offered his take on two current -- and controversial -- issues in Rhode Island.

"I can say the issue of building a baseball stadium, in every jurisdiction I'ver ever been involved with, it has been a bad decision, a bad use of taxpayers' funds," said Siedle. "Miami, Ohio, it's always a bad idea."

Siedle said he also is opposed to Raimondo's proposal of sports gambling to help fill the projected $200 million deficit.

"Neither of them has a beneficial economic impact as a source of revenue," said Siedle. "Those are two perfect examples of reckless gambling -- literally. Those things should never be used. It's like telling someone who's sick they should take up smoking."

Eying a Move

As GoLocal reported in August:

Siedle told GoLocal he would run on the platform of calling in the SEC to investigate what he has been saying since 2013 — that he believes individuals are criminally responsible for the mismanagement of the state’s pension fund which has since cost Rhode Island “nearly a billion dollars.”

"I've been in touch with Lila Delman and realtor Alexandra Thursby there," said Siedle, who currently resides in Florida. "I gave her an idea of what I'm looking for in terms of square footage and price."

Thursby, when reached on Monday, confirmed she has been in talks with Siedle, but said she could not comment further.

"I'll likely make a decision this spring, with the filing deadline in June," said Siedle. "Of course, if I do decide to run, I'd have to spend the majority of my time up here moving forward. My wife's from Hartford, I've got family in New England, we were already thinking of buying property up there to begin with."

"Giovani Feroce had actually approached me about buying his mansion at auction," said Siedle of former BENRUS CEO and GOP gubernatorial hopeful Feroce. "But that was too much, too soon -- but that got me thinking, and now with the upcoming filing deadline, and it seemed like the time to get feelers out."

Next

