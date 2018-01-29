NEW: Siedle in Talks to Buy Property in RI in Anticipation of AG Run
Monday, January 29, 2018
In an interview with GoLocalProv, Siedle spoke about looking to buy in Rhode Island, what he thinks about the PawSox deal -- and sports gambling to fill the budget shortfall -- as well as people who might consider him a "carpetbagger" for coming in from out of state.
"Carpetbaggers come from out of state to make money. Look at what the Attorney General makes. I'm not in this to make money," said Siedle, who in 2013 wrote "License to Steal" after his investigation of then-General Treasurer Gina Raimondo's pension reform.
"Even if I were a carpetbagger, would you rather be looted by someone locally like your Governor or Treasurer?" said Siedle. "Or would you rather have a carpetbagger watchdog -- a carpetbagger whistleblower?"
"Clearly the initial issue that has brought me into focus in Rhode Island is the pension issue," said Siedle. "I think the last AG who had a major impact in investments was Eliot Spitzer -- since that time, no AG has taken the initiative to follow in his footsteps. If any of the fifty AGs were to, it would have a huge impact not just in one state but across the country."
PawSox, Gaming and More
"If I run, I'd have things to say about crime, immigration, and any of the issues facing the AG's office," said Siedle, who offered his take on two current -- and controversial -- issues in Rhode Island.
"I can say the issue of building a baseball stadium, in every jurisdiction I'ver ever been involved with, it has been a bad decision, a bad use of taxpayers' funds," said Siedle. "Miami, Ohio, it's always a bad idea."
"Neither of them has a beneficial economic impact as a source of revenue," said Siedle. "Those are two perfect examples of reckless gambling -- literally. Those things should never be used. It's like telling someone who's sick they should take up smoking."
Eying a Move
As GoLocal reported in August:
Siedle told GoLocal he would run on the platform of calling in the SEC to investigate what he has been saying since 2013 — that he believes individuals are criminally responsible for the mismanagement of the state’s pension fund which has since cost Rhode Island “nearly a billion dollars.”
"I've been in touch with Lila Delman and realtor Alexandra Thursby there," said Siedle, who currently resides in Florida. "I gave her an idea of what I'm looking for in terms of square footage and price."
Thursby, when reached on Monday, confirmed she has been in talks with Siedle, but said she could not comment further.
"I'll likely make a decision this spring, with the filing deadline in June," said Siedle. "Of course, if I do decide to run, I'd have to spend the majority of my time up here moving forward. My wife's from Hartford, I've got family in New England, we were already thinking of buying property up there to begin with."
"Giovani Feroce had actually approached me about buying his mansion at auction," said Siedle of former BENRUS CEO and GOP gubernatorial hopeful Feroce. "But that was too much, too soon -- but that got me thinking, and now with the upcoming filing deadline, and it seemed like the time to get feelers out."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
