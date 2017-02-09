NEW: RIPTA Detours 8 Routes Due to Winter Storm

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that eight routes are on detour on Thursday due to the winter storm.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority. RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as we work hard to maintain service during this winter weather,” said RIPTA in their press release.

RIPTA will continue to restore service on those routes as conditions allow and will advise riders of any other detours due to winter weather effects.

The following routes are on detour:

Route 21 (Reservoir/Garden City):

Service to CCRI Warwick Campus has been suspended.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):

No service to Hillcrest Apartments.

Route 29 (Kent County):

No service on Highland Avenue to Phenix Hotel; trips will use Main Street instead.

Service to CCRI Warwick Campus has been suspended.

Route 30 (Brewery Parkade Shuttle ONLY):

The Brewery Parkade Shuttle, which operates only on Thursdays, has been cancelled. The rest of Route 30 is not affected.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College):

Service to Fatima Hospital has been suspended. Buses will terminate at Shaw’s Plaza.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue):

Service to the Providence VA Medical Center has been suspended Thursday and Friday.

Route 66 (URI/Galilee):

Service to CCRI Warwick Campus has been suspended.

Route 87 (Fairmount/Walnut Hill):

Service to Morin Heights has been suspended.

Service to Fairmount has been suspended.

Service to Walnut Hill Plaza has been suspended.

Service to Elm Street and Florida Street has been suspended.

Inbound and Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Cass Avenue to Mendon Road.

Related Slideshow: 25 Winter Weather Tips-2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.