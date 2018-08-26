NEW: RIDOT To Rollback Some of 195 Changes to Alleviate Traffic Chaos
Sunday, August 26, 2018
DOT announced, “a series of steps it will take to alleviate traffic congestion on I-195 at the Washington Bridge westbound in advance of local school openings.”
Contractors are working through this weekend to reinstitute a fourth travel lane on I-195 West across the Washington Bridge. This will allow traffic that is coming from the Taunton Avenue on-ramp (Route 44) to have its own lane and not have to merge with traffic already on I-195 West.
The reversal work started on Saturday, August 25 and will continue until 6:00 a.m. on Monday to accommodate the Monday morning commute. RIDOT will monitor the reduction in congestion expected from reopening the Taunton Avenue on-ramp and will look at the possibility of opening a fifth lane on Tuesday along with other possible adjustments.
RIDOT will also remove the barrier on I-195 West between the Broadway ramp and the Parkway Bridge tonight to allow for an additional travel lane and further alleviate congestion. RIDOT had already posted additional personnel on Taunton Avenue to help move cars safely to the left-hand lanes for left-hand turns.
During this work, RIDOT will continue to monitor traffic volume in order to make other adjustments as needed.
Related Articles
- RIDOT Accepting Proposals for New Pawtucket Commuter Rail Station
- Rhode Island’s Truck Tolls Approved by Feds, According to RIDOT
- RIDOT Announces Upcoming Bridge Closures
- RI Trucking Assoc. Refutes RIDOT’s Defense for Placing Toll on Oxford Street Bridge
- RIDOT Names 10 New Senior Management Team Members
- RIDOT’s Alviti Says “Let Me Tell You Something Pal” to Constituent at Public Meeting
- RIDOT Releases Time-Lapse Video Documenting Bridge Replacement at Barton Corner
- NEW: Lewis to Step Down, Raimondo Announces New RIDOT Chief
- Raimondo, RIDOT Kick Off Amtrak High Speed Rail Work at Kingston Station
- NEW: RIDOT Forced to Clean up Pollution and Clean Water Act Violations
- RIDOT Selects Kapsch as Contractor for Tolling Program
- RIDOT Says Sidewalk Restrictions Needed for East Bay Bike Path Bridges
- Rep. Newberry, RI Legislators Demand RIDOT Make Resurfacing Rt. 146 a Priority
- RIDOT’s New Series “Ripple Effect” Highlights Consequences of Drunk Driving
- RIDOT to Invest Over $90 Million in Paving Projects in 2018
- RIDOT Offers Free Train Rides to RI Air Show
- Federal Hill Frustration Mounts Over Lack of “Little Italy” Progress with RIDOT
- Morgan Questions Effectiveness of RIDOT Spending for Providence Viaduct Bridge
- Raimondo, RIDOT Announce Opening of Blackstone River Bikeway Segment
- RIDOT Announces Paving Schedule for South & North Main Streets in Providence
- RIDOT Breaks Ground on New Segment of Blackstone River Bikeway in Woonsocket
- RIDOT Says I-295 Renumbering Program Starts Next Week
- RIDOT Announces 195 Gano Street Exit to be Closed August 20 Through Fall of 2019