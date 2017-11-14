NEW: RI State Police Release Names of Troopers Involved in Shooting
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
The Trooper whose cruiser was stolen is identified as:
Trooper Michael J. Doherty
12-year veteran
Assigned to the Uniform Bureau
The four troopers who fired their weapons in the officer-involved shooting are identified as:
Detective Lieutenant Cynthia Trahan
20-year veteran
Assigned to the Detective Bureau
Corporal Scott R. Carlsten
20-year veteran
Assigned to the Uniform Bureau
Detective Corporal Herbert D. Tilson
12-year veteran
Assigned to the Detective Bureau
Trooper Garrett S. Hassett
6-year veteran
Assigned to the Uniform Bureau
State Police Investigation
According to the State Police, the four Troopers fired a total of 23 shots during the incident. They remain on administrative leave.
Assumpico added that the investigation into both incidents is continuing.
When completed, the Rhode Island State Police will turn over the results of the investigation to the Office of the Attorney General as part of the ongoing investigation.
Assumpico added that the Rhode Island State Police is reviewing its internal policies and protocols with regards to both incidents. She noted that the agency recently underwent an intensive review of all policies and procedures by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA) as part of a “gold-standard assessment,” in which the agency received the highest level of accreditation. However, she said, the agency routinely reviews its policies and protocols after any incident such as those that occurred last week.
Assumpico has ordered that partitions be installed between the front and back seats of all marked Rhode Island State Police cruisers as soon as possible to provide further protection for all Troopers and the general public.
