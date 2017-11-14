NEW: RI State Police Release Names of Troopers Involved in Shooting

Rhode Island State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico has released the name of the Rhode Island State Police Trooper whose cruiser was stolen, as well as those of the four troopers involved in the shooting that killed Joseph Santos and critically injured Kristen Demers.

The Trooper whose cruiser was stolen is identified as:

Trooper Michael J. Doherty

12-year veteran

Assigned to the Uniform Bureau

The four troopers who fired their weapons in the officer-involved shooting are identified as:

Detective Lieutenant Cynthia Trahan

20-year veteran

Assigned to the Detective Bureau

Corporal Scott R. Carlsten

20-year veteran

Assigned to the Uniform Bureau

Detective Corporal Herbert D. Tilson

12-year veteran

Assigned to the Detective Bureau

Trooper Garrett S. Hassett

6-year veteran

Assigned to the Uniform Bureau

State Police Investigation

According to the State Police, the four Troopers fired a total of 23 shots during the incident. They remain on administrative leave.

Assumpico added that the investigation into both incidents is continuing.

When completed, the Rhode Island State Police will turn over the results of the investigation to the Office of the Attorney General as part of the ongoing investigation.

Assumpico added that the Rhode Island State Police is reviewing its internal policies and protocols with regards to both incidents. She noted that the agency recently underwent an intensive review of all policies and procedures by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA) as part of a “gold-standard assessment,” in which the agency received the highest level of accreditation. However, she said, the agency routinely reviews its policies and protocols after any incident such as those that occurred last week.

Assumpico has ordered that partitions be installed between the front and back seats of all marked Rhode Island State Police cruisers as soon as possible to provide further protection for all Troopers and the general public.

City of Providence Pursuit Policy - 2014

