NEW: RI Receives “D” for Transparency of Government Spending
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Read the Full Report HERE
“When states are transparent about how they spend tax dollars, we all win: the state saves money, it can operate more efficiently and effectively, and citizens can feel more confident in their government. That’s why Rhode Island should invest in accessible, comprehensive, online spending data,” said Michelle Surka, program director with RIPIRG Education Fund.
Rhode Island officials reported that their transparency portal costs approximately $6,400 to maintain annually.
The Report
According to the report, many states’ websites lack features that make them intuitive for users, such as a full search function, standardized data descriptions, and interactive tools.
“Rhode Island qualifies as a "lagging" state. Rhode Island has kept intact the transparency features that made it successful in the past. However, the new focus group criteria highlighted the flaws in the state transparency site’s searchability and user-friendliness. In today’s digital world, state websites should aspire to be as usable as the many other sites the average citizen visits. Rhode Island could most improve its transparency by revamping its checkbook to make it far more functional and searchable,” says the report.
Grading Transparency
The report graded each state’s transparency website from “A” to “F” based on its content and user-friendliness.
“These sites can often be confusing for citizen users. Our focus groups put transparency websites to the test and found only a handful meet the expectations of a 21st-century user,” said Rachel J. Cross, a Frontier Group analyst, and report co-author.
This year they worked with focus groups to see how well the ordinary Americans could navigate the sites.
With that new standard, most states’ grades dropped from the previous report.
