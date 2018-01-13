Fall through the ice

Do not go out onto the ice to try to rescue a person or pet.

Reach-Throw-Go:

Try to reach the victim from shore. Extend your reach with a branch, oar, pole, or ladder to try to pull the victim to safety.

If unable to reach the victim, throw them something to hold onto (such as a rope, jumper cables, tree branch, or life preserver).

Go for help or call 911 immediately.

If you fall in, use cold water safety practices:

Try not to panic.

Turn toward the direction you came from and place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface, moving forward by kicking your feet.

Once back onto unbroken ice, remain lying down and roll away from the hole.

Crawl back toward land, keeping your weight evenly distributed.

If you can’t get back on the ice, use the Heat Escape Lessening Position (HELP):

Bring your knees up toward your chest.

Cross your arms and hold them close to your body.

Keep your legs together.

Try to keep your head out of the water.

Do not try to swim unless a boat, floating object, or shore is close by. Swimming in cold water cools your body and reduces survival time.