NEW: RI DOT Warns of Flash Freezing on Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, January 13, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning drivers to use extra caution when traveling on Rhode Island roadways Saturday and into the evening as a result of wet roadways and an extreme drop in temperatures early in the afternoon.

Forecasters are predicting rain ending this morning, and turning to freezing drizzle, with temperatures slated to drop over 30 degrees from the 50s into the 20s by early afternoon. Winds will also increase, and a flash freeze is anticipated. RIDOT Maintenance crews will be out to treat roads as temperatures drop toward freezing, however, motorists should reduce their speeds and be wary of icy conditions.
 
For the latest travel conditions, check out the Department's traffic cameras at www.ridot.net/travel.

 

