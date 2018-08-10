NEW: RI Dept of Health Recommends Third Beach be Closed for Swimming
Friday, August 10, 2018
According to the press release, RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season.
RIDOH adds that the status of a beach may change on a daily basis.
The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
Prior Beach Closings
The recommendation to close Third Beach comes one day after RIDOH recommended the closing of Bonnet Shores Beach Club in Narragansett due to bacteria levels.
Earlier this summer, RIDOH recommended the closures of Oakland Beach in Warwick, Ninigret Pond in Charlestown, Camp Watmough’s Beach in Glocester and Briar Point Beach in Coventry.
