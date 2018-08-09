NEW: RI Dept of Health Recommends Bonnet Shores Beach Club be Closed for Swimming
According to RIDOH, who sent the release out Thursday afternoon, it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change on a daily basis.
The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
Bonnet Shores' Facebook page states that the beach will remain open during the swim closure.