NEW: RI Airport Corp. to Allow Uber Drop-Offs to Continue at TF Green

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) announced that Uber drop-offs would continue unimpeded and without cost at T.F. Green Airport.

This comes after GoLocalProv reported on Friday that Uber is going to move its operations off T.F. Green Airport's property.

According to federal law, airports are allowed to dictate where transportation network companies can drop off and pick up passengers.

According to RIAC, regardless of Uber’s decision to suspend pickup service at T.F. Green, the airport will not make any logistical changes to the drop off arrangement that currently exists with Uber at this time.

Read RIAC’s Statement from spokesperson Bill Fischer Below

“We made an offer to reduce our pickup fees in March and the counteroffer made by Uber was simply not reflective of the fees other airports are charging throughout the country. Many airports charge both a pickup and drop off fee that combined exceeds our pickup fees. The narrative that T.F. Green has the highest Uber fees in the country is simply not true. For the past several months, Uber has failed to negotiate in good faith and has purposely attempted to mislead the public about this issue.

We will be updating signage at the airport to let passengers know they have a safe and convenient option with Lyft. We will also be lowering the Lyft pickup fee to $5.00, which is the same reduced fee we offered Uber in March. Passengers can access Lyft pickup in Lot D, which is the closest parking area to the terminal. This is the same parking area used for limousine pickup. Uber has the option to return to the negotiating table to lessen the impact on their customers.”

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated March, 2018

Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Belfast Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Dublin Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Cork Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Shannon Prev Next Frontier Providence to Denver Prev Next Frontier Providence to Orlando Prev Next Frontier Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina Prev Next Frontier Providence to Fort Myers, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Miami, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana Prev Next Frontier Providence to Tampa, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina Prev Next OneJet Providence to Pittsburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Guadeloupe Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Martinique Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Punta Gorda Airport Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Cincinnati Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Air Canada Providence to Toronto Prev Next Frontier Airlines Providence to Austin, Texas (Beginning April 2018) Prev Next Frontier Airlines Providence to Atlanta, Georgia (Beginning April 2018) Prev Next Azores Airlines Providence to Ponta Delgada, Azores (Runs on Fridays from June 8 Through September 28) Prev Next Frontier Airlines Providence to Myrtle Beach (Beginning May 20, 2018) Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Dublin - Daily Service (Starting May 30, 2018) Prev





































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.