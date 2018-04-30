Welcome! Login | Register

NEW: RI Airport Corp. to Allow Uber Drop-Offs to Continue at TF Green

Monday, April 30, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) announced that Uber drop-offs would continue unimpeded and without cost at T.F. Green Airport.

This comes after GoLocalProv reported on Friday that Uber is going to move its operations off T.F. Green Airport's property.

According to federal law, airports are allowed to dictate where transportation network companies can drop off and pick up passengers.

According to RIAC, regardless of Uber’s decision to suspend pickup service at T.F. Green, the airport will not make any logistical changes to the drop off arrangement that currently exists with Uber at this time.

Read RIAC’s Statement from spokesperson Bill Fischer Below

“We made an offer to reduce our pickup fees in March and the counteroffer made by Uber was simply not reflective of the fees other airports are charging throughout the country. Many airports charge both a pickup and drop off fee that combined exceeds our pickup fees. The narrative that T.F. Green has the highest Uber fees in the country is simply not true. For the past several months, Uber has failed to negotiate in good faith and has purposely attempted to mislead the public about this issue.

We will be updating signage at the airport to let passengers know they have a safe and convenient option with Lyft. We will also be lowering the Lyft pickup fee to $5.00, which is the same reduced fee we offered Uber in March. Passengers can access Lyft pickup in Lot D, which is the closest parking area to the terminal. This is the same parking area used for limousine pickup. Uber has the option to return to the negotiating table to lessen the impact on their customers.”

 

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated March, 2018

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air

Providence to Edinburgh 

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air

Providence to Belfast 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Dublin 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Cork 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Shannon

Frontier

Frontier

Providence to Denver 

Frontier

Frontier

Providence to Orlando 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Fort Myers, Florida 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Miami, Florida 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina 

OneJet

OneJet 

Providence to Pittsburgh 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Guadeloupe 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Martinique 

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Punta Gorda Airport 

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Cincinnati

Norwegian

Norwegian 

Providence to Edinburgh 

Air Canada

Air Canada 

Providence to Toronto

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Austin, Texas (Beginning April 2018)

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Atlanta, Georgia (Beginning April 2018)

Prev Next

Azores Airlines 

Providence to Ponta Delgada, Azores (Runs on Fridays from June 8 Through September 28) 

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Myrtle Beach (Beginning May 20, 2018)

Norwegian

Norwegian 

Providence to Dublin - Daily Service (Starting May 30, 2018)

 
 

