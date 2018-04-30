NEW: RI Airport Corp. to Allow Uber Drop-Offs to Continue at TF Green
Monday, April 30, 2018
This comes after GoLocalProv reported on Friday that Uber is going to move its operations off T.F. Green Airport's property.
According to federal law, airports are allowed to dictate where transportation network companies can drop off and pick up passengers.
According to RIAC, regardless of Uber’s decision to suspend pickup service at T.F. Green, the airport will not make any logistical changes to the drop off arrangement that currently exists with Uber at this time.
Read RIAC’s Statement from spokesperson Bill Fischer Below
“We made an offer to reduce our pickup fees in March and the counteroffer made by Uber was simply not reflective of the fees other airports are charging throughout the country. Many airports charge both a pickup and drop off fee that combined exceeds our pickup fees. The narrative that T.F. Green has the highest Uber fees in the country is simply not true. For the past several months, Uber has failed to negotiate in good faith and has purposely attempted to mislead the public about this issue.
We will be updating signage at the airport to let passengers know they have a safe and convenient option with Lyft. We will also be lowering the Lyft pickup fee to $5.00, which is the same reduced fee we offered Uber in March. Passengers can access Lyft pickup in Lot D, which is the closest parking area to the terminal. This is the same parking area used for limousine pickup. Uber has the option to return to the negotiating table to lessen the impact on their customers.”
