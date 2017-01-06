Welcome! Login | Register
 

Prov. Closes Rec Centers Sat. Due to Storm, Issues Parking Ban Starting Sat. Midnight—Prov. Closes Rec Centers Sat. Due to Storm,…

Raimondo’s 195 Wexford Job Claims Are False, According to a GoLocal Investigation—Raimondo's 195 Wexford 195 Job Claims Are Wildly…

NEW: Reports of 5 Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport—NEW: Reports of 5 Dead, Multiple Injured in…

NEW: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Providence on Saturday—NEW: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible…

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 6, 2017—Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s…

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 6, 2017—10 Great Things to do in RI This…

PC Hockey’s Foley Helps Team USA Win World Junior Championship Over Canada—PC Hockey's Foley Helps Team USA Win World…

Roger Williams Study: Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants Would Improve Safety—Roger Williams Study: Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants Would…

Friday Financial Five – January 6, 2017—Friday Financial Five – January 6, 2017

16 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Regular Season - in Vines—16 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Regular…

 
 

NEW: Reports of 5 Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Friday, January 06, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Multiple people are dead and at least eight others are injured at Fort Lauderdale International Airport after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS News is reporting that at least five are dead. 

The shooter was taken into custody and identified as 26-year-old Esteben Santiago. 

All services to the airport have been suspended. 

For more on the incident, see below. 

 

 

FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist List - Dec, 2015

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!