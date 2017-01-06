NEW: Reports of 5 Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport
Friday, January 06, 2017
CBS News is reporting that at least five are dead.
The shooter was taken into custody and identified as 26-year-old Esteben Santiago.
All services to the airport have been suspended.
For more on the incident, see below.
Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
