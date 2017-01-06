NEW: Reports of 5 Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Multiple people are dead and at least eight others are injured at Fort Lauderdale International Airport after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS News is reporting that at least five are dead.

The shooter was taken into custody and identified as 26-year-old Esteben Santiago.

All services to the airport have been suspended.

For more on the incident, see below.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist List - Dec, 2015

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.