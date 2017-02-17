NEW: Raimondo Headlining Deloitte-Sponsored Event in California
Friday, February 17, 2017
Raimondo's schedule for Friday lists partial details about the "Girls Who Code" summit (see below).
But the Girls Who Code Facebook page provides even more information, including sponsor Deloitte.
"We paid them a lot of money, we didn’t get what we paid for," Raimondo said on Wednesday, of Deloitte's involvement in the UHIP debacle. "And they represented to us that it was in much better shape than in fact it was: defective functionality, incomplete interfaces, engines that still aren’t working."
"Deloitte is not paying for any of the travel," said Raimondo spokesperson David Ortiz on Friday. "She had already committed to be at the event, and was able to have a private conversation with the CEO of Deloitte consulting, who committed to being in regular communication with the Governor."
Related Articles
- NEW: Deloitte Awarded $105m Contract to Create New Healthcare System
- Reps. Morgan, Quattrocchi Call UHIP Rollout Problems “Simply Unacceptable”
- Rep. Serpa Demands Raimondo Intervene in Botched UHIP Rollout
- House UHIP Hearing Presses Roberts, DePena, DeBiase for Answers on Botched Launch
- RI Leaders’ Top Questions for Raimondo Administration on Botched UHIP Launch
- Biggest Questions Facing Raimondo Administration’s Botched $500M UHIP Rollout
- Raimondo to Oust DePena, Guertin Over UHIP Debacle
- Raimondo’s UHIP “Decisiveness” Four Months Too Late - Leaders Blame Gov & Roberts
- Raimondo Orders Expanded DHS Hours, Staff to Address Ongoing UHIP Problems
- ACLU Sues Rhode Island Over UHIP Food Stamp Delays
- Governor Raimondo On GoLocal LIVE and Talks UHIP, 38 Studios, and Free College Tuition
- Raimondo’s Interim HHS Boss to Resurrect UHIP Oversaw Failed VT Healthcare System
- Roberts Out, Wood Demoted — Report This Week Will Outline UHIP Mega-Problems
- “I am Sorry” Says Raimondo About Failed UHIP Rollout
- ACLU of RI Sets up Hotline for Food Stamp Complaints Related to UHIP
- House Oversight Committee to Hear UHIP Update During Thursday Meeting
- Legislative Leaders Fire Back at Raimondo’s Claim They Pressured Her on UHIP Launch