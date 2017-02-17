NEW: Raimondo Headlining Deloitte-Sponsored Event in California

Just days after blasting UHIP consultant Deloitte, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is speaking at a conference in California -- sponsored by Deloitte.

Raimondo's schedule for Friday lists partial details about the "Girls Who Code" summit (see below).

But the Girls Who Code Facebook page provides even more information, including sponsor Deloitte.

"We paid them a lot of money, we didn’t get what we paid for," Raimondo said on Wednesday, of Deloitte's involvement in the UHIP debacle. "And they represented to us that it was in much better shape than in fact it was: defective functionality, incomplete interfaces, engines that still aren’t working."

"Deloitte is not paying for any of the travel," said Raimondo spokesperson David Ortiz on Friday. "She had already committed to be at the event, and was able to have a private conversation with the CEO of Deloitte consulting, who committed to being in regular communication with the Governor."

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.