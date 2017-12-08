NEW: Providence’s West Elmwood Intruders Involved in Fatal Accident Returning from Florida

West Elmwood Intruders Pee-Wee football players and family members were involved in a fatal car accident coming back from the national tournament in Florida on Friday.

"I woke up to [the news]..right now we're just doing what we've got to do," said Coach Andre Isom, who said he could only confirm the fatality was a mother, who had been driving when the accident occurred in South Carolina.

"The kid doesn't even know," said Isom. "There's another kid in surgery. That's all we know right now."

The team posted to their Facebook page on Friday regarding the incident.

More developing...

