NEW: Providence Students Planning Walkout to Protest Trump Inauguration Friday
Monday, January 16, 2017
The student-led event is being organized by Youth in Action and the Providence Student Union, and is scheduled to start at 11:08 a.m. and end at the Rhode Island State House.
About the Walkout
The Providence Student Union posted the following to Facebook:
On Friday, January 20 at 11:08 AM, students from Providence high schools will walkout in protest against policies under the Trump administration and gather on the steps of the RI State House in solidarity for student and community rights.
*** If we all do it together, #TheyCantStopUs ***
If you want to make a change, NOW IS THE TIME. JOIN US IN THIS STAND!
Youth voices are powerful, and we need to show it. We didn’t get to vote, we didn’t have a choice in electing Trump, but it’s time to STAND UP and make ourselves heard.
WALK OUT AT 11:08 AM ON JANUARY 20!
* Note: This event is student-led. Youth In Action, Inc. and Providence Student Union are hosting this event to protect the walkout's individual student leaders.
