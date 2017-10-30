NEW: Providence School Bus Drivers Reported to Work Before Late Cancellation

Providence bus drivers are reporting that they showed up for their shifts at the bus yard Monday morning, before being told school was canceled.

Mayor Jorge Elorza's office sent out the press release at 7:05 am. Now, drivers are questioning whether they will get paid.

"Let's all hope we get paid due to cancellation at the last minute while we were all punching in at work," said one driver in a Facebook group.

"I was already on the road with two students on board," reported another.

Union Backing Drivers

Nick Williams, who is an Assistant Business Manager with the Teamsters Local 251, said the union, which represents Providence drivers, is looking into what happened.

"Whether or not they get paid, depends on the contract, and when it says they found out," said William. "If they show up and punch they'll get paid."

"The City [of Providence] has its own contract with First Student, which I believe says if you don't run the buses, [First Student] doesn't get paid," said Williams of the bus company. "Our contract isn't with the city, it's with First Student."

"I don't know about the late cancellation, but I believe [those] drivers will get paid a half a day at least," said Williams.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.