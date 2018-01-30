NEW: Providence Public Schools Will Open on 1-hour Delay on Tuesday

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza's office has said that due to last night’s winter storm, Providence Public Schools will be operating with a 1-hour delay today, January 30.

From the Mayor's Office:

To report a non-emergency issue, download the PVD311 application on the Apple Store or Google Play or call 3-1-1 during business hours.

To receive up-to-the-minute alerts and updates, residents are encouraged to register for the CodeRED emergency notification system by visiting: https://www.providenceri.com/PEMA/codered

Residents experiencing power outages should contact National Grid at 800-322-3223. Individuals are warned never to touch downed power lines and report downed lines to National Grid. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

