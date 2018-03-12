NEW: Providence Public Schools Closed Tuesday, Parking Ban In Effect at Midnight

Due to the impending snowstorm that is expected to drop as much as 18 inches of snow on Rhode Island , Providence Public Schools and Recreation Centers will be closed on Tuesday.

The City of Providence has also announced that the parking ban will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. until further notice.

“Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed,” said the city in their press release.

Garbage and recycling will pick up on a one-day delayed schedule this week. So scheduled pickup times for Tuesday will be moved to Wednesday.

