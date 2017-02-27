Welcome! Login | Register

NEW: Providence Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Jewish Community Center

Monday, February 27, 2017

Providence Police responded to a bomb threat at the JCC on Monday.

The Providence Police Department responded to a bomb threat called into the Jewish Community Center on the East Side of Providence on Monday morning. 

After sweeping the building, the police issued an all-clear.  A representative from the JCC did not respond to request for comment. 

Providence Police Statement 

"A call came in around 11 a.m. this morning for a bomb threat that came into the JCC from a computer generated call," said Lindsay Lague with the Providence Police Department. 

"The building was evacuated and our Explosive Detection dog, K9-Kyra and her partner Lincoln Sisson did a sweep of the building and determined the building to be clear.  The phone call is under investigation by our detectives," said Lague. 

On Monday, former Congressional candidate Russell Taub urged Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza to take action after a recent incident. 

Providence has been hit with another anti-Semitic attack. This time RISD was the target. I call upon Mayor Elorza to create the Providence Jewish Council. We need one more than ever. We had not one anti-Muslim attack in Providence since the creation of the mayors Muslim Advisory Council.

