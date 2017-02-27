NEW: Providence Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Jewish Community Center
Monday, February 27, 2017
After sweeping the building, the police issued an all-clear. A representative from the JCC did not respond to request for comment.
Providence Police Statement
"A call came in around 11 a.m. this morning for a bomb threat that came into the JCC from a computer generated call," said Lindsay Lague with the Providence Police Department.
"The building was evacuated and our Explosive Detection dog, K9-Kyra and her partner Lincoln Sisson did a sweep of the building and determined the building to be clear. The phone call is under investigation by our detectives," said Lague.
Anti-Semitism in the U.S: GoLocal Teams with Graphiq on Data BELOW
On Monday, former Congressional candidate Russell Taub urged Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza to take action after a recent incident.
Providence has been hit with another anti-Semitic attack. This time RISD was the target. I call upon Mayor Elorza to create the Providence Jewish Council. We need one more than ever. We had not one anti-Muslim attack in Providence since the creation of the mayors Muslim Advisory Council.
Read Taub's Full Statement HERE
Related Articles
- NEW: Dunkin’ Donuts Corporate Responds to GoLocal Report on #BlackLivesMatter, Prov Police
- See the List - Prov Police Officers Who Made Over 100K
- Prov Police Warn of Scammers Using Police Department Phone Number
- GoLocalTV: Clements Calls Prov Police Officer’s Use of Force in Video “Justified”
- Maj. Oates Leaves Prov Police to be Chief in Woonsocket
- Prov Police Warn About Kidnapping Scam in Area
- RI State Police Responded to 39 Bomb Threats Since 2011
- NEW: Second Tiverton H.S. Bomb Threat
- Breaking: Providence Police Evacuate Westminster Street—Possible Bomb Threat
- Los Angeles Schools Closed Due to Bomb Threat
- Providence Police at City Hall Following Bomb Threat Friday Morning