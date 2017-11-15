NEW: Providence Police Releases Radio Recordings From Providence Shooting
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Five separate recordings were released by the police on Tuesday afternoon.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RECORDINGS
As GoLocal reported, approximately 50 officers from Providence and State Police were on site of the shooting with approximately 40 gunshots fired.
Latest
As GoLocalProv reported on Tuesday, Rhode Island State Police have released the names of the troopers involved in the shooting, as well as the Trooper who had his cruiser stolen by Donald Morgan.
GoLocal also talked to Stacey Lee Tessier, the mother of Joseph Santos' daughter.
Tessier told GoLocal, “I still don’t want to believe it was real."
City of Providence Pursuit Policy - 2014
Related Articles
- Providence Shooting Gone Wrong - State Police and Providence Police Shot the Wrong People
- PROVIDENCE SHOOTING: Step-by-Step How Deadly Police Shooting on I-95 Unfolded
- NEW: One Person Dead Following Shooting on I-95 Near Providence Place Mall
- VIDEO: Shooting Outside of Providence Place Mall
- GoLocal Interview: Stacey Lee Tessier — Mother of Shooting Victim Joseph Santos’ Daughter
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo Defends Police Shooting of Santos and Demers
- ACLU Says Many Questions Remain Unanswered Following Police Shooting
- RI State Police Release Names of Troopers Involved in Shooting
- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police Shooting in Providence Caught on Camera