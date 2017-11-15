NEW: Providence Police Releases Radio Recordings From Providence Shooting

The Providence Police Department has released the radio traffic from the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of Joseph Santos and critical injuries to Christine Demers.

Five separate recordings were released by the police on Tuesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RECORDINGS

As GoLocal reported, approximately 50 officers from Providence and State Police were on site of the shooting with approximately 40 gunshots fired.

As GoLocalProv reported on Tuesday, Rhode Island State Police have released the names of the troopers involved in the shooting, as well as the Trooper who had his cruiser stolen by Donald Morgan.

GoLocal also talked to Stacey Lee Tessier, the mother of Joseph Santos' daughter.

Tessier told GoLocal, “I still don’t want to believe it was real."

City of Providence Pursuit Policy - 2014

