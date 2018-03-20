NEW: Providence Public Schools Closed Weds Due to Snowstorm

Due to the incoming snowstorm that is expected to bring as much as 14 inches of snow to Rhode Island, Providence Public Schools and Recreation Centers will be closed on Wednesday, March 21.

Garbage and recycling pickup will begin at 4:30 a.m., earlier than regularly scheduled.

The Department of Public Works is preparing all equipment and personnel to respond to the storm.

To report a non-emergency issue, download the PVD311 application from the Apple Store or Google Play or call the Mayor’s Center for City Services (MCCS) at 3-1-1.

See the Latest from National Weather Service Below

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ011>019-RIZ001>004-201615-

/O.UPG.KBOX.WS.A.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.W.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough,

Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,

Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich,

East Greenwich, Warwick, and West Warwick

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

14 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Northern Rhode Island, much of

Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

