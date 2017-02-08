NEW: Prov Public Schools Closed Thursday, Parking Ban to Take Effect at 2 a.m.

Providence Public Schools are closed and all afterschool activities are canceled on Thursday, February 9 due to the Winter Storm Watch which is predicting 8 to 12 inches of snow.

The City of Providence has also issued a parking ban which will take effect at 2 a.m.

Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed properly.

Garbage and recycling pickup in Providence will be rescheduled due to weather. All collections scheduled for February 9 will be made on February 10th, Friday’s scheduled collections will take place on Saturday.

Winter Storm

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday, reporting that 8 to 12 inches of snow is possible in Providence with wind gusts as high as 45 MPH.

The service says that there is a 60% chance of snow on Wednesday night and a 90% chance of snow on Thursday starting before 1 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

251 PM EST Tue Feb 7 2017

MAZ013-015>023-RIZ002>008-080400-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.A.0002.170209T0300Z-170210T0700Z/

Western Norfolk MA-Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-

Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Foxborough, Norwood, Boston, Quincy,

Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven,

Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, EAST GREENWICH, WARWICK,

WEST WARWICK, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport,

and BLOCK ISLAND

251 PM EST Tue Feb 7 2017

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Winter Storm

Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday evening through late

Thursday night.

* LOCATIONS...Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* HAZARD TYPES...Heavy snow.

* Accumulations...Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

* TIMING...Snow will begin early Thursday morning and last through

much of the day before ending Thursday evening. Snow could fall

heavy at times and impact both the morning and evening commutes.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel due to snow covered roads and poor

visibilities. Blowing and drifting snow is possible.

* Winds...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Be prepared to modify

travel plans should winter weather develop.

