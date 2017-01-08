NEW: ProJo Lists Station Fire’s Great White Under Best Local Band in Readers’ Poll
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Great White guitarist Ty Longley was killed in the fire.
The poll, which includes hundreds of categories, allows voters to write entrants in, and if they vote 25 times, they can win a $500 gift card.
According to the promotion's rules, the sponsor is ProJo owner Gatehouse Media, and lists a contact address in Pittsfield, New York.
Great White in RI
Great White, a Los Angeles-based band, was playing at the Station Club when the fire was caused by pyrotechnics set off by Daniel Biechele, tour manager of the band Great White.
The pyrotechnics ignited sound insulation foam on the walls behind the stage and the ceiling above it. The fire took less than six minutes to spread and consume the entirety of the nightclub.
In December of 2003, the owners of The Station nightclub - Jeffrey and Michael Derderian- and Biechele were all charged with 200 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The counts added up as two counts per the 100 deaths for criminal-negligence manslaughter and misdemeanor manslaughter. All three men plead not guilty.
Biechele was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with four to serve and 11 years suspended, plus three years' probation.
Biechele was released early from prison in March 2008.
In 2008, the Derderian brothers pled no contest. Michael Derderian received the same sentence as Biechele. Jeffrey Derderian received a 10-year suspended sentence, three years' probation, and 500 hours of community service.
Lack of Oversight?
The hundreds of categories in the ProJo promotion include a number of questionable entries including "Twin Rivers" (instead of 'Twin River' Casino), and such entrants as "Beehive Childhood Center" under "Colleges and Universities."
Related Slideshow: Where the Former Projo Stars Are Today
Take a look at where the top Providence Journal writers and reporters from the 1990s and 2000s are now reporting.
NY Times
Dan Barry
New York Times
Barry was part of the young gun investigative group at the Journal in the early 1990s that won a Pulitzer for the investigation into Chief Justice Thomas Fay, and also investigated Cianci’s Nick Ricamo and others.
He was a Pulitzer Feature Writing finalist at the NY Times for his portfolio of "closely observed pieces that movingly capture how the great recession is changing lives and relationships in America.”
LA Times
Dean Starkman
Wall Street Reporter for the LA Times
Starkman previously was an editor at Columbia Journalism Review, Wall Street Journal and GoLocal. Starkman was part of the investigative team in 1994 at the Projo that won a Pulitzer.
An award-winning journalist and media critic, he is the author of 2014's “The Watchdog That Didn’t Bark: The Financial Crisis and the Disappearance of Investigative Journalism.”
USA Today
Tom Frank
USA Today
Since leaving the Providence Journal, he has had stints at Long Island's Newsday and The Denver Post
At USA Today, Frank was a 2012 Pulitzer finalist "for his sharply focused exploration of inflated pensions for state and local employees, enhancing stories with graphic material to show how state legislators pump up retirement benefits in creative but unconscionable ways."
The Weekly Standard
Philip Terzian
The Weekly Standard
Terzian is literary editor of The Weekly Standard. In the 1990's he served as the editorial page writer for the Providence Journal. In his career, he has been a writer and editor at Reuters, newspapers in Alabama and Kentucky, the New Republic, and the Los Angeles Times.
Wall Street Journal
Jennifer Levitz
Wall Street Journal
She was a pitbull State House reporter at the Providence Journal and has made a mark at the New England office of the Wall Street Journal.
She was part of the reporting team that was a Pulitzer Finalist in 2014 for a series called "Deadly Medicine," a stellar reporting project that documented the significant cancer risk to women of a common surgery and prompted a change in the prescribed medical treatment.
Washington Post
Kevin Sullivan
Washington Post
Once the State House reporter at the Providence Journal, today at the Post, Kevin is a longtime foreign correspondent who has been based in Tokyo, Mexico City and London, and also served as the Post’s Sunday and Features Editor.
He won a Pulitzer for international reporting with the Post in 2003, along with Mary Jordan, for their "exposure of horrific conditions in Mexico's criminal justice system and how they affect the daily lives of people."
NY Times
C.J. Chivers
New York Times
Chivers is a foreign correspondent for the New York Times, where he "contributes to the Foreign and Investigative desks of The Times on conflict, politics, crime and human rights from Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Russia, Georgia, Chechnya and elsewhere on a wide range of assignments."
His assignments are far from his political coverage in Providence City Hall and the State House.
Computer World
Ken Mingis
Executive Editor, News and Strategy at Computer World
Mingis has risen through the ranks at the high tech pub and has served as the Apple expert and the online editor for Computer World, which is a different world from being the lead city reporter cover Buddy Cianci in the 1990s. He was the reporter who broke the infamous DiPrete Cranston Land Deal.
