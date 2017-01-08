Welcome! Login | Register
 

Sunday, January 08, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

The Providence Journal's "2017 Reader's Choice" poll lists Great White as a choice under "Best Local Band" - the band that was playing when pyrotechnics were set off at the Station Club in West Warwick in 2003 that killed 100 and injured hundreds more. 

Great White guitarist Ty Longley was killed in the fire. 

The poll, which includes hundreds of categories, allows voters to write entrants in, and if they vote 25 times, they can win a $500 gift card.

According to the promotion's rules, the sponsor is ProJo owner Gatehouse Media, and lists a contact address in Pittsfield, New York.

Great White in RI

Great White, a Los Angeles-based band, was playing at the Station Club when the fire was caused by pyrotechnics set off by Daniel Biechele, tour manager of the band Great White.

The pyrotechnics ignited sound insulation foam on the walls behind the stage and the ceiling above it. The fire took less than six minutes to spread and consume the entirety of the nightclub. 

In December of 2003, the owners of The Station nightclub - Jeffrey and Michael Derderian- and Biechele were all charged with 200 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The counts added up as two counts per the 100 deaths for criminal-negligence manslaughter and misdemeanor manslaughter. All three men plead not guilty.

Three years later, in 2006, Biechele plead guilty to 100 counts of involuntary manslaughter. 

Biechele was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with four to serve and 11 years suspended, plus three years' probation. 

Biechele was released early from prison in March 2008.

In 2008, the Derderian brothers pled no contest. Michael Derderian received the same sentence as Biechele. Jeffrey Derderian received a 10-year suspended sentence, three years' probation, and 500 hours of community service.

Lack of Oversight?

The hundreds of categories in the ProJo promotion include a number of questionable entries including "Twin Rivers" (instead of 'Twin River' Casino), and such entrants as "Beehive Childhood Center" under "Colleges and Universities."

 

